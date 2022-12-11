"Showing signs of intrigue" - Wrestling veteran believes an unexpected Bloodline member could betray Roman Reigns (Exclusive) 

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes that Solo Sikoa could potentially betray The Bloodline.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that Sikoa has been showing signs of intrigue.

Mantell added that instead of The Usos betraying Sami Zayn, WWE could swerve the fans by having The Enforcer of The Bloodline go against his current faction and leader, Roman Reigns.

"Solo is showing signs of intrigue because he does looks, you know, where his mind his, what he is thinking and he could go anyway too. You know, instead of Jimmy or Jey turning on Sami which is what it would look like was going to happen, could be Solo. He's a guy who got over by what I called osmosis, just being with them. He's over big time," said Dutch Mantell. [From 30:22 to 31:30]

Solo Sikoa recently spoke about the influence of fellow Bloodline member Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman has been a huge factor in the formation of The Bloodline and still continues to play a key role within the group.

In a recent interview with Superstar Crossover, the former North American Champion noted that Heyman is like an uncle and spoke about his influence. He said:

"He’s like an uncle. First of all, he’s been around my family for over 50 years," Sikoa said. "There’s a lot of things that he’s taught me and he’s still teaching me. There’s just so many things. He does tell me, ‘this is the place where you can go be a big superstar and make some money to take care of your family.’ That’s one of the things he does tell me."

Sikoa was called up to the main roster at Clash at the Castle in September, where he helped Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

