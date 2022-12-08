"He's like an uncle" - Bloodline member praises WWE veteran

Bloodline is currently the most dominant force in WWE. A great factor behind its success is Paul Heyman, who serves as the group's special counsel. The faction's youngest member, Solo Sikoa, recently praised Heyman for his contributions.

The decorated faction predominantly consists of members from the legendary Anoa'i Family, such as Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Sikoa himself. However, Paul Heyman's involvement in the group makes complete sense, given his history with the Samoan lineage over the years.

During a recent interview with Superstar Crossover, Sikoa was asked why Paul Heyman is such a critical factor in the faction's success. In response, The Enforcer detailed the lessons the 57-year-old has taught him over the past few months.

"He’s like an uncle. First of all, he’s been around my family for over 50 years." Sikoa added: "There’s a lot of things that he’s taught me and he’s still teaching me. There’s just so many things. He does tell me, ‘this is the place where you can go be a big superstar and make some money to take care of your family.’ That’s one of the things he does tell me." (H/T WrestleZone)

Check out the full interview below:

The Bloodline is currently riding high as the 5-man team of Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn won the first-ever Men's WarGames Match to take place on WWE's main roster.

The Bloodline recently teased a new member

With the group already having a stranglehold on WWE, its ranks may soon be bolstered further with the inclusion of Umaga's son, Zilla Fatu.

Zilla recently began his pro wrestling training at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling school in Houston, Texas. The announcement led to his cousins, The Usos, teasing his potential inclusion in The Bloodline. The Undisputed Tag Team Champions tweeted:

"He's up next."

The Anoa'i lineage runs deep as legendary performers like The Rock, Umaga, Rikishi, Yokozuna, and The Wild Samoans are all connected to the iconic wrestling family.

Would you like to see The Bloodline continue to grow? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

