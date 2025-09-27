  • home icon
  • "Shut the f**k up" - Ex-WWE star defends Nia Jax

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Sep 27, 2025 21:38 GMT
Nia Jax is a former WWE Women
Nia Jax is a former WWE Women's Champion!

Nia Jax was on the receiving end of a lot of hate following WWE SmackDown due to a major botch in one of her recent matches. Bishop Dyer, formerly known as Baron Corbin, came out and defended the star.

A few years ago, Nia Jax had the reputation of being an unsafe worker inside the ring. Regardless of a few botches and accidentally hurting fellow superstars inside the ring, The Irresistible Force worked it out and eventually harnessed her in-ring skills over time.

On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, the Triple Threat match for the WWE Women's Championship was filled with botches and an unfortunate spot where Jade Cargill's forehead took the most damage, and The Storm was gushing blood outside the ring.

Many fans began to attack Nia Jax for the spot and blamed her completely for it. A fan crossed a line when he tweeted a picture on X and tried to defame Jax and asked Triple H to bury her. Later, Bishop Dyer, fka Baron Corbin, saw the post and defended his former colleague.

The match ended in the champion's favor, and it'll be interesting to see what's next for Nia Jax and Jade Cargill on Friday Night SmackDown.

What happened between Nia Jax and Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown?

Nia Jax has been Jade Cargill's toughest opponent in the Stamford-based promotion. The feud first started when the two shared the ring during the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2024, and Jax has always had Cargill's number when the two competed inside the ring.

A while back, management announced a Triple Threat match for the WWE Women's Championship, where Tiffany Stratton would face Nia Jax and Jade Cargill. Unfortunately, the match was filled with botches across the board, which were easily noticeable.

In one of the spots outside the ring, The Irresistible Force threw The Storm towards the steel steps, which went terribly wrong. The 33-year-old star was busted open, and the match eventually ended with The Buff Barbie retaining her title heading into WWE Crown Jewel 2025.

