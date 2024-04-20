"Shut the hell up" - Wrestling veteran discusses the power struggle between Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Solo Sikoa's promo on SmackDown this week.

The Enforcer looks like he is taking over The Bloodline. This week, the star informed Paul Heyman that Tama Tonga was the newest member of the faction. He then cut a promo during the show. Sikoa showed a new level of violence when he and Tonga brutally attacked Kevin Owens for insulting the faction last week and left him lying in a pool of his own blood.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Mantell detailed the divide between Solo and The Wiseman. He pointed out that the Enforcer of The Bloodline was swift to snatch the mic away from Heyman and cut a promo on his own, signifying the hostile takeover. He felt that Sikoa should have reprimanded Paul, stating that he did not know what he was talking about.

"I did like the way that Solo grabbed the mic from Heyman. I wish he just said, 'What the F- are you talking about? Shut the hell up.'" [From 22:27 onwards]

In the weeks following WrestleMania, Solo Sikoa has completely taken control of The Bloodline, eliminating Jimmy Uso, introducing Tama Tonga, and leaving Paul Heyman helpless. The Wiseman has also been rendered unable to reach out to Roman Reigns for help.

It will be interesting to see if Solo Sikoa's new character puts him and Roman Reigns against each other when The Tribal Chief ultimately returns to WWE.

