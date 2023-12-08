"Sick old man," "Vince McMahon was nasty" - WWE Universe reflects on a controversial storyline with former World Champion

Vince McMahon's old WWE regime had several controversial storylines and questionable bookings over the past three decades. Lately, fans reflected on one of the most controversial storylines that took place during the end of the Pandemic Era on Monday Night RAW.

During the end of the Pandemic Era, Vince McMahon had a storyline going with 16-time World Champion Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair, and Lacey Evans on Monday Night RAW. The WWE Hall of Famer became Evans' on-screen manager when she feuded with The Queen. She ended up revealing that Ric was the father of her upcoming child before going on a hiatus.

In reality, The Sassy Southern Bell went on maternal leave and abandoned the storyline. Meanwhile, both Flairs were written off television and The Queen returned to WWE RAW after WrestleMania 37. Recently, fans reflected on the nearly three-year-old storyline and reacted.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Earlier this year, Lacey Evans was released from WWE. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair is on Friday Night SmackDown in a feud with Damage CTRL and Ric Flair signed with All Elite Wrestling.

The storyline was widely criticized as the pairing of Evans and Ric Flair was painful to watch according to the majority of fans. Luckily, the promotion hasn't revisited such a storyline or pulled off any controversial angles under the new regime.

Vince McMahon no longer making the final call on any creative decision in WWE - Reports

Last year, Vince McMahon was surrounded by allegations that forced him to step back from his roles and duties in the company. Later, he shockingly announced his retirement from WWE and went away for a while. Earlier this year, he returned to the promotion to gain more power and eventually sell the company.

He finally accomplished his goal as he signed the deal with Endeavor. However, McMahon has less control in the company compared to last year. According to Dave Meltzer on WOR, McMahon is no longer making the final call regarding anything that transpires behind the scenes. Check it out:

"Oh no, it's not Vince's company. He has got input, but it's absolutely not his company. He is not making the final decisions on anything, actually," reported Dave Meltzer

Meanwhile, the creative duties of the developmental brand currently belong to Shawn Michaels while Triple H is the man behind the chair when it comes to booking storylines for the main roster.

What are your thoughts on the controversial storyline? Sound off in the comment section below.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here