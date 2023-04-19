"Sign me the f*ck up for that" - Fans call for the one thing that would have made The Bloodline brawl on WWE RAW even better

WWE fans left no stone unturned to assert that wrestling veteran William Regal should make a comeback to announce WarGames, involving The Bloodline, LWO, Judgment Day, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle on this week's RAW.

During the Monday Night Show this week, Paul Heyman stated that the two heel factions had agreed to create a short-term alliance. He announced that Dominik, Damien Priest, and Finn Balor would face Riddle, Sami, and KO in a six-man tag team battle in the main event.

Matt Riddle eventually pinned Finn Balor with the Floating Bro to win the bout for his team. The Bloodline attacked the babyfaces after the match. The LWO then rushed to attack the heels, resulting in a massive brawl between the factions to end WWE RAW.

Following the brawl, the wrestling world erupted because former NXT General Manager William Regal did not announce the WarGames match between multiple factions.

Fans were intrigued by the general manager's distinctive pronunciation of WarGames and wanted to see the factions mentioned above in the match.

A fan is excited for WWE WarGames.

Some WWE fans stated that William Regal could announce WarGames when the time is right. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman could have potentially declared the contest if he was not busy dealing with Roman Reigns.

Frankie 🤠 @frankie_private @AdamGoldberg28 The only way it could have made it better. perfect ending @AdamGoldberg28 The only way it could have made it better. perfect ending

Shelton Benjamin teased his return to WWE RAW after chaos involving The Bloodline

Ending this week's Monday Night RAW could only be described as chaotic. Due to the mayhem that transpired, 22-year veteran Shelton Benjamin teased the reunion of Hurt Business to bring some order back.

"I wonder who could bring some order to all this mayhem," he wrote.

Check out Benjamin's tweet below:

Shelton J. Benjamin @Sheltyb803 I wonder who could bring some order to all this mayhem I wonder who could bring some order to all this mayhem

Shelton Benjamin was spotted backstage earlier this year with MVP and Cedric Alexander. It would be interesting to see the stable reformed, possibly with Omos added, to take on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

