Solo Sikoa challenges Cameron Grimes next week for NXT North American title

Can Grimes overcome his first challenger for the North American title?
Matthew Serocki
ANALYST
Modified Apr 06, 2022 09:19 AM IST
News

After winning the North American Championship at NXT Stand & Deliver in a ladder match, Cameron Grimes now knows who his first challenger will be.

Solo Sikoa, who also participated in the ladder match, challenged Grimes for the title on the latest episode of the show. Grimes accepted the challenge, and the two ended the showdown with a tense handshake. They'll face off next week.

What a showdown this would be!#WWENXT @CGrimesWWE @WWESoloSikoa https://t.co/174sF6h06k

After his win over WrestleMania weekend, Grimes said that he was able to make good on his promise to his father. Before his passing, Grimes promised his father that he would win a title in NXT and become a WWE Superstar.

During an exchange of words between the two superstars, Sikoa dropped a Bloodline reference, saying that his bloodline is used to winning championships. It should be noted that Sikoa is the brother of current SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos.

NXT has many title matches set up for the weeks following after Stand & Deliver

The theme of the developmental brand since Saturday's Stand & Deliver show has been title matches and rematches. Bron Breakker regained his title on RAW and then successfully defended it against GUNTHER. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne also reclaimed their titles on the latest episode.

Grimes will defend the North American title next week. MSK will also defend the tag team titles next week against Sanga and Grayson Waller. Mandy Rose will defend her title against Dakota Kai.

.@DakotaKai_WWE challenges @WWE_MandyRose for the NXT Women's Title NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT! https://t.co/XK68ZG4bzZ

Sikoa has been a featured star in the developmental brand and has had a noteworthy performance in the ladder match at Stand & Deliver. The match between him and Grimes next week will mark his second opportunity to claim a title in NXT.

Do you think we will have new champions next week on the show? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha
