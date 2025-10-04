"Silently falling apart" - Trish Stratus shares heartbreaking update

Trish Stratus has shared a heartbreaking update. The WWE Hall of Famer has been going through a tough time after her mother passed away in August following a battle with cancer.The WWE legend shared the news in a post on Instagram on August 20, and now she has revealed how difficult it has been for her to adjust to the reality that her mother isn't there anymore.Stratus shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram, uploading a video of her mother, noting that it has been a painful journey ever since she passed away. &quot;I didn’t think anything could be more painful than the day my mom died. But the weeks that have passed and learning how to live without her, have taught me otherwise,&quot; she wrote in the caption.She mentioned that her mother not being there for everyday moments stings, and she has realized how she was not prepared for this.&quot;I’ve come to see, it’s not one big heartbreak, but a thousand little ones scattered through each day. I was not prepared for how unpredictable this is… how you can feel steady for a moment, then unravel in the next. It’s exhausting, this constant push and pull of holding it together while silently falling apart,&quot; Stratus added.You can check the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTrish Stratus' last match in WWESince her retirement, Trish Stratus has made a few appearances in WWE, even having a lengthy run in 2022.Most recently, she took on WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at the all-women Evolution premium live event in July. This was Stratus' first World Title match since 2006.She put on a valiant effort but was ultimately unsuccessful in dethroning the Buff Barbie. However, she ended up receiving a standing ovation as the fans chanted &quot;Thank you, Trish,&quot; following the match.