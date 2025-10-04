  • home icon
"Silently falling apart" - Trish Stratus shares heartbreaking update

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Oct 04, 2025 15:40 GMT
Trish Stratus. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Trish Stratus. [Image credits: wwe.com]

Trish Stratus has shared a heartbreaking update. The WWE Hall of Famer has been going through a tough time after her mother passed away in August following a battle with cancer.

The WWE legend shared the news in a post on Instagram on August 20, and now she has revealed how difficult it has been for her to adjust to the reality that her mother isn't there anymore.

Stratus shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram, uploading a video of her mother, noting that it has been a painful journey ever since she passed away.

"I didn’t think anything could be more painful than the day my mom died. But the weeks that have passed and learning how to live without her, have taught me otherwise," she wrote in the caption.
She mentioned that her mother not being there for everyday moments stings, and she has realized how she was not prepared for this.

"I’ve come to see, it’s not one big heartbreak, but a thousand little ones scattered through each day. I was not prepared for how unpredictable this is… how you can feel steady for a moment, then unravel in the next. It’s exhausting, this constant push and pull of holding it together while silently falling apart," Stratus added.
You can check the post below:

Trish Stratus' last match in WWE

Since her retirement, Trish Stratus has made a few appearances in WWE, even having a lengthy run in 2022.

Most recently, she took on WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at the all-women Evolution premium live event in July. This was Stratus' first World Title match since 2006.

She put on a valiant effort but was ultimately unsuccessful in dethroning the Buff Barbie. However, she ended up receiving a standing ovation as the fans chanted "Thank you, Trish," following the match.

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
