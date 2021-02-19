Six-man tag team match set for this week's WWE SmackDown

Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, and Kevin Owens will face Jey Uso, King Corbin, and Sami Zayn on the February 19 episode of WWE SmackDown.

All six WWE Superstars are due to compete in an Elimination Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber on February 21. The winner will go on to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship later in the night.

King Corbin and Sami Zayn defeated Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio on last week’s WWE SmackDown to qualify for the WWE Elimination Chamber match. Cesaro and Daniel Bryan also earned their places in the match with a win over Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

The other two WWE Elimination Chamber participants, Jey Uso and Kevin Owens, did not have to qualify for the match. According to WWE official Adam Pearce, the two men deserved to enter the match due to their performances against Roman Reigns in recent months.

Roman Reigns’ WWE Elimination Chamber opponent

Jey Uso, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman

Adam Pearce originally announced that Roman Reigns would have to defend the WWE Universal Championship in an Elimination Chamber match. Reigns’ special counsel, Paul Heyman, corrected Pearce and said The Tribal Chief only has to defend his title at the event, as opposed to inside the structure.

One of Reigns’ possible opponents, Cesaro, boldly declared on Talking Smack last week that he will be the next holder of the WWE Universal Championship.