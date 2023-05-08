Six-time World Champion's WWE RAW return reportedly confirmed

Many new superstars are now added to WWE RAW, shaking up the division. The red brand's first show, where the draft will fully commence, will likely feature the return of a top star.

Becky Lynch was among the top picks of the draft and was the first female to be picked by RAW, despite being absent from WWE TV.

According to Ringside News via BoozerRasslin, Becky Lynch is expected to be back this week after nursing a minor leg injury. She was last seen dropping the Women's Tag Team Championship to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Trish Stratus replaced The Man's tag team partner Lita for the match, and the Hall of Famer ultimately fell prey to a roll-up by Morgan. After the bout, Stratus turned on Lynch and hit the latter with a "Chick Kick," cementing the legend's heel turn.

The duo will likely face each other in a high-profile match at a big event in the future. With two international premium live events and Summerslam ahead, WWE could likely plan a Becky vs Trish match for one of these upcoming PLEs.

WWE RAW star reacts to a potential money match against Gunther

The Intercontinental Champion's move to Monday nights is one of the biggest takeaways of the draft. Gunther will now have a fresh crop of talents who will look to dethrone him.

Damian Priest, who wrestled a remarkable match against Bad Bunny at WWE Backlash, recently commented on facing Gunther. Despite his loss to Bad Bunny, Priest's performance was commended by fans, as he put on one hell of a match.

The Judgment Day star stated this about chasing gold:

"We got a brand new beautiful championship coming to Monday Night RAW. We got the Tag Team Champions on RAW. We got an Intercontinental Champion on RAW. Rhea's got her's. I think the boys need theirs," Priest revealed his plans post-Backlash.

When a comment was made on a potential match between Gunther and the Archer of Infamy, Priest had a two-word reaction:

Damian Priest's sole championship win in the global juggernaut company's main roster came when he defeated Sheamus at Summerslam to capture the United States Championship.

He held the title for 191 days before dropping it to his now Judgment Day stablemate, Finn Balor, on the February 28th episode of RAW.

Would you like to see Damian Priest wrestle Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship after the former's performance at WWE Backlash? Sound off in the comments section below.

