"Sleep with them every single week" - Former WWE Champion thrashes The Usos in a series of verbal jabs

WWE star Drew McIntyre has issued a warning to the current Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos.

McIntyre returned to SmackDown this week after The Bloodline launched a brutal assault on Sheamus and the rest of The Brawling Brutes. Solo Sikoa won his match against The Celtic Warrior but was eager to hand out more punishment. However, he was stopped as The Scottish Warrior rushed to make the save and cleared the ring.

Kayla Braxton caught up with The Scottish Warrior on SmackDown Lowdown this week. McIntyre mentioned that he was back to lay waste to The Bloodline and win the Undisputed Tag Team Championship with Sheamus.

"I'm sure The Usos thought they were getting out of this one. You're not lads, it was a matter of time. You keep talking a big game. You want some challenges that are gonna take you down? You know Sheamus and Drew McIntyre are gonna take you down. It's official next week. Kiss goodbye to those titles. Sleep with them every single week. My New Year's resolutions are extensive, win those Tag titles off of you, take down The Bloodline, kick more a**e. Happy New Year, fellas!" [0:54 - 1:16]

The Usos are the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE

The Usos have been on a record-breaking 530-day-plus run with the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

They won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at Money in The Bank from The Mysterios in 2021. They continued their dominance and became the Undisputed Tag Champions when they took down RK-Bro on SmackDown in May 2022. Since then, Jimmy and Jey have taken down several challengers to retain the gold.

The Samoan duo will face Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a huge title defense next week on SmackDown.

Do you think The Usos will be able to retain the undisputed tag team titles against the former world champion tandem of McIntyre and Sheamus? Sound off in the comments section below.

