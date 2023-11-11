SmackDown General Manager teases potential punishment for former WWE champion

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis has teased a punishment for a former champion in WWE ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Corey Graves typically serves as the color commentator for the blue brand, but will not be present for tonight's show, with good reason. Graves and WWE Superstar Carmella have welcomed a new child into their family and the commentator will be unavailable to provide his services tonight.

Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens had earlier approached Nick Aldis ahead of tonight's show and asked if he could replace Graves on commentary tonight on SmackDown.

"So, I know I don't have a match tonight, which is perfect. A little break can't ever hurt anybody. However, did you hear about Corey Graves? He somehow managed to procreate with Carmella, and they had the baby. Which means Corey won't be here tonight, which means there is an open chair," said Owens. [00:09 - 00:26]

Aldis agreed to allow Owens to serve as the color commentator tonight, but warned him that he cannot get physical with any WWE Superstar during the show while on commentary.

"If you put your hands on anybody, I will have to suspend you," said Nick Aldis. [01:19 - 01:22]

Triple H announced that Nick Aldis would be the new SmackDown GM last month, and he has already started causing issues with RAW GM Adam Pearce. It will be fascinating to see if Kevin Owens will be able to avoid suspension tonight on SmackDown as the build toward WWE Survivor Series on November 25 continues.

