SmackDown GM Nick Aldis sends message to The Rock following WWE revelation

WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis has sent a message to The Rock following the promotion's historic streaming deal with Netflix.

Earlier today, it was announced that WWE RAW will be leaving the USA Network and moving to Netflix in 2025. The company has signed a 10-year agreement with Netflix to stream RAW every week, and the deal is worth over 5 billion dollars.

Triple H named Nick Aldis the SmackDown GM last October, and the former NWA star is already making an impact. The veteran is not intimidated by Roman Reigns and has booked The Tribal Chief to defend the title in a Fatal 4-Way match against AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight at Royal Rumble 2024.

Following the announcement, Nick Aldis took to social media to deliver a message to The Rock, Triple H, and the entire staff of the company. The Rock was also appointed to the company's Board of Directors today:

"What a time to be part of @wwe Congratulations @therock, @tripleh and the entire WWE staff and crew. Inspired beyond words. To the future!", he wrote.

WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis sends message to Roman Reigns

Nick Aldis has revealed that he is not fearful of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on SmackDown.

The leader of The Bloodline has taken issue with Aldis' leadership style and is not happy with having to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match. Speaking on WWE's The Bump earlier this month, Nick Aldis noted that Reigns is just a man and the company is always bigger than one superstar:

"Well, management in WWE is all about sending a message and setting a tone. You're managing a lot of egos, you're managing a lot of agendas. But your number one priority, your number one focus has to be the WWE Universe. So the way I see it, while Roman (Reigns) is absolutely a generational talent, and absolutely one of the pillars of WWE. He's just a man, and WWE is always bigger than any one person, and the WWE Universe deserves the highest level of competition, particularly for the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship," said Aldis. [From 40:10 - 40:54]

Roman Reigns has the odds stacked against him when he defends his title in a Fatal 4-Way match this Saturday night. Only time will tell if The Tribal Chief is still the champion following Royal Rumble 2024.

