SmackDown's reported newest addition posts about shocking retirement after allegedly signing with WWE days before Backlash

A top star has been talking about his retirement from wrestling days after he reportedly signed with WWE. The star has made another post after his shocking retirement.

Jeff Cobb posted about having retired earlier and let fans know that he was done with wrestling. This came as a shock to everyone, given that he was reported to have signed with WWE. The star was apparently set to make his way onto SmackDown under General Manager Nick Aldis, but the latter has not hinted at anything yet.

He has now continued the apparent charade, saying that he is spending his retirement making appearances for Tony Hawks Pro Skater release parties. He posted pictures from the event as well.

"This is how I’m spending my retirement, making appearances on the red carpet for Tony Hawks pro skater 3 & 4 release party! Pics with them wanting pictures with me to be uploaded soon! Tony, you’re lucky I decided to stop skating or this game would’ve been called “JEFF COBBS PRO SKATER,”" he wrote.

The retirement seems to be a ruse to keep wrestling fans on their toes for when he eventually arrives in WWE. At this time, there has been talk about his retirement days before Backlash, when reports say that he's set to debut at the show.

It's in no way confirmed that he will arrive at Backlash, but fans will have to wait and see if it ends up happening.

While Jeff Cobb is not at WWE SmackDown tonight, he's been added to the roster

As per reports, Jeff Cobb has been added to the SmackDown roster. Given that he's expected to make his debut at Backlash, that means he has two matches in which he can interfere.

He can first interfere in the championship match between John Cena and Randy Orton. On the other hand, he could be involved in the United States Championship match as well, as Damian Priest, Jacob Fatu, Drew McIntyre, and LA Knight do battle to determine the new champion.

It remains to be seen how WWE will plan the eventual debut of Cobb.

