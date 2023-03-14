SmackDown star blasts Rhea Ripley for sending expletive-laden message to WWE legend 

Zelina Vega was far from pleased with Rhea Ripley calling Rey Mysterio a "little b****h" for refusing to wrestle Dominik Mysterio.

Rey, who was announced to be the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 last week, showed up on RAW today, where he thanked the fans for their support. However, his promo was soon interrupted by his son, Dominik Mysterio, who accused his father of neglecting him and his family in favor of work.

The 26-year-old then challenged Rey Mysterio, but the latter declined, saying he loved his son. This didn't go down well with Dominik's Judgment Day stablemate, Rhea Ripley, who took a massive shot at Rey on Twitter. The Eradicator termed the legend a "little b****h."

SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega quickly retaliated against Ripley, replying to her tweet by viciously trolling her. The former Queen of the Ring implied that Ripley was herself a "little b***h."

Check out her tweet below:

"She must have written this whilst taking one of her 35498272 gym selfies.. cuz with that reflection, she’s absolutely right," tweeted Vega.

Zelina Vega wanted to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania

While Rhea Ripley will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 39, Zelina Vega also wanted to face Ripley at the event.

In an interview a few months back, the SmackDown Superstar mentioned how The Eradicator was her dream opponent for WrestleMania 39.

Vega also explained that although she and Ripley had competed earlier in the promotion, they were starkly different performers now.

"Rhea Ripley for sure. And here's the thing right, we've had matches before but I think the tables have turned so much now that we're just completely different people than we were a year ago. Different entertainers, different competitors than a year ago. And I would love, love the chance to have a match with her at WrestleMania and to win, of course, a championship," said Zelina Vega.

Vega and Ripley have come face-to-face recently, thanks to Judgment Day's mini-feud with Legado Del Fantasma on SmackDown.

