SmackDown Star discusses Roman Reigns potentially taking time away from WWE 

Over the past year, Roman Reigns has worked a lighter WWE schedule than he has before, and with talks of him losing his championship beginning to emerge, Paul Heyman has pondered whether the Tribal Chief will be looking to take a step away from the ring.

Since joining forces in 2020, Heyman and Reigns have been a force to be reckoned with, as The Head of The Table and his Special Counsel have sat atop the entire WWE.

Despite them still remaining on top, Paul Heyman was recently asked by SI Media if he and Reigns are considering taking a break from the business after SummerSlam this August.

"Well, I mean, we're talking a lot of hypotheticals here. I'm firmly embedded in the portrayal of the Special Counsel and the Wise Man to the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. I'm sure there are things that I can do in my free time, should there ever be a time that we take some time off." H/T (Wrestling News)

As the leader of The Bloodline, Roman has been on the run of a lifetime over the past three years, with him having held the Universal title for an astonishing 915 days and counting.

Roman Reigns is ready for SmackDown tonight

Tonight, The Head of The Table will make his first appearance on SmackDown since defeating Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber, as the road to WrestleMania intensifies.

This evening's episode of the blue brand will see Roman Reigns and his Mania opponent Cody Rhodes possibly come face-to-face for the first time. Ahead of their confrontation, the Tribal Chief sent a message to Rhodes on social media.

"Tomorrow night, after DC acknowledges their Tribal Chief, we welcome @CodyRhodes to the #IslandofRelevancy. His “Story” vs MY Legacy. #SmackDown #Bloodline #GODMode @HeymanHustle," tweeted the Tribal Chief.

On either April 1st or 2nd fans will see Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes do battle at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

