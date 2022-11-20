SmackDown star could finally return to the WWE ring after 17 months against Emma, according to fans

The most recent SmackDown episode had massive storyline developments as Emma and Madcap Moss kicked off a romantic angle on TV. The real-life couple are expected to feud with Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux moving forward, and not everyone is happy over the decision.

However, a large section of the fanbase is thrilled about seeing Scarlett wrestle inside a WWE ring after a long absence. The 31-year-old star has wrestled just twice for the company, with her first match happening way back in 2016.

Scarlett was brought in as an enhancement talent then, and she suffered an infamous loss to Nia Jax on a RAW episode. Scarlett didn't compete for WWE for another five years until June 25th, 2021, when she worked a dark match with Shotzi Blackheart after a SmackDown episode.

It's been nearly seventeen months since she stepped inside the WWE ring, and most fans are eager to see her be more than just a manager. It should be noted that the "Smokeshow" has wrestled outside WWE. Her last official match happened five months ago, in June 2022, on an MLW show.

Scarlett has primarily been used as a valet in WWE, and it might finally be time for her to embark on an in-ring run. As you can see from the Twitter reactions below, the WWE Universe believes that the current on-screen angle is leading to a singles match between Emma and Scarlett:

Matt Black @RAWFShowtime If Madcap and Emma together on TV leads to Scarlett wrestling in WWE, I'm ALL for it!! #SmackDown If Madcap and Emma together on TV leads to Scarlett wrestling in WWE, I'm ALL for it!! #SmackDown

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

What happened on SmackDown between Emma and Madcap Moss?

While the Australian star has had a couple of matches since her return, she took her first big step from a creative standpoint on the latest SmackDown show.

Emma was first seen backstage with Madcap Moss before his match against Karrion Kross, confirming their newfound alliance in WWE programming. The former IMPACT Wrestling star motivated Moss as he went out intending to avenge a three-week-old loss he suffered at the hands of Karrion Kross.

Karrion picked up another win over Madcap and didn't release his submission finisher after the match concluded. Subsequently, Emma to hit the ring and check on her boyfriend. Kross and Scarlett retreated as the babyface couple looked on from the squared circle before the segment ended.

Are you excited about seeing Emma and Madcap Moss take on Karrion Kross and Scarlett? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

