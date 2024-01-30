SmackDown star has heartbreaking reaction to recent WWE fan backlash

One WWE fan continued the fan heat pile-on against a WWE SmackDown Superstar, and now the wrestler has reacted.

Ridge Holland is one of WWE's toughest heavyweights, and he has often caught heat for his in-ring work. The 35-year-old star broke Big E's neck while executing an overhead Belly-to-Belly Suplex in March 2022 and, since then, has had questionable in-ring moments with Elton Prince and Ilja Dragunov.

A fan took to X/Twitter this week and randomly threw profanity-laced shade at Holland, saying that he deserved nothing good in life. The 35-year-old star responded with a brief message.

"People are ever so nice…..," Ridge Holland shared.

It appears that the attempted insult back-fired on the fan as others have rallied behind the former Brawling Brutes member.

Holland is currently having a singles run in NXT. He defeated Joe Coffey on the January 16, 2024, episode of the white and gold brand.

The latest update on Big E's WWE future

Big E has not wrestled in WWE since March 11, 2022, when he and Kofi Kingston teamed up against Ridge Holland and Sheamus in a losing effort.

The match saw Holland drop Big E on his neck. The New Day member suffered a very serious injury, but he did not need to undergo potentially career-ending neck fusion surgery. There has been a possibility he may never wrestle again, but Big E remains optimistic.

While speaking to TMZ Sports earlier this month, Big E provided an update and reiterated how he was just making the best decisions for himself. However, the former WWE Champion still has no timeline for his in-ring return.

"It's all together, the bone's connected to the other bone, so yeah that's a great thing. I just want to make a smart decision. I didn't start wrestling to end up in a wheelchair, so I just want to make sure I'm just making the best decision for myself. I don't have a timeline, unfortunately, but thank you for asking," Big E said.

Big E's last singles match came just five days before the tag team match on SmackDown. He defeated Holland in singles action at a non-televised live event at the Place Bell Arena in Quebec, Canada.

