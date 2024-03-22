SmackDown star hints at potentially reviving 15-year old Triple H invasion storyline

WWE Superstar LA Knight has a message for AJ Styles ahead of this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

LA Knight has been seeking retribution against AJ Styles ever since the latter ambushed him during last month's Men's Elimination Chamber match. Despite his efforts, Knight has been unable to confront Styles as he has been absent from shows. Frustrated by this, Knight issued a challenge to Styles for a singles match at Wrestlemania 40. This was when Styles once again blindsided him and accepted the challenge.

After last week's show, The Phenomenal One sent a message stating that he wouldn't be present at the upcoming shows and would instead deal with LA Knight at Wrestlemania 40. The Megastar has now responded with a message ahead of this week's SmackDown, indicating that it won't be a problem. Fans have since been speculating that this could lead to a home invasion angle down the line, reminiscent of Triple H and Randy Orton's feud in 2009.

"No #SmackDown huh? No problem," Knight wrote.

41-year-old SmackDown star gave his opinion on The Rock's return to WWE

The Rock's return to WWE in a full-time role leading up to Wrestlemania 40 has been a significant talking point in the world of professional wrestling in 2024.

During a recent interview, LA Knight was asked about his thoughts on the return of The Great One. He said that The Rock would certainly add to the product, but on the other hand, WWE was already doing great business without him. He emphasized that business is good regardless of whether The Rock is there.

"My personal opinion, without going too deep into it, is that there is some merit to having him there and at the same time, we were doing very well selling out and all that stuff even without him. He can only add to it or I guess some people could say he could take away from it. You never know. As far as business is concerned, business is good. It's good with him, it's good without him," said Knight.

After three consecutive appearances, The Rock is not advertised for the upcoming episode of SmackDown, scheduled to air live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

