Nikki Cross is set to challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship tonight at WWE Clash of Champions. However, it looks like we could see a bih change to this match.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, we don't know if Nikki Cross will be available to wrestle tonight. Meltzer said, on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, that he had contacted WWE to ask about whether Nikki Cross would be wrestling tonight and no one from the company got back to him. Here's what Dave Meltzer had to say:

Yeah, put a asterisk. I don't know what's going on with that match. I guess we'll see tomorrow. There's certainly rumors about Nikki Cross who was not on television yesterday, on Friday. If she's there, she's there and if she's not there then she's not there. I asked this morning if she was going to be there and nobody got back to me which, you know, that's your answer, nobody got back to me.

We don't yet have any final confirmation from WWE regarding whether Nikki Cross will wrestle at Clash of Champions. We will have an update as soon as it's available.

WWE's recently announced COVID-19 protocol

As we reported earlier, WWE has seen a COVID-19 outbreak in NXT recently, reportedly from a coach at the Performance Center. WWE went on to releae a statement on the matter and regarding their ongoing COVID-19 testing protocols:

As part of ongoing testing protocols, WWE completed its second round of weekly COVID-19 testing on Tuesday. Individuals that tested positive will quarantine for 14 days, receive medical care, and then will only be cleared when they are symptom-free and test negative. Additionally, extensive contact tracing has taken place and other individuals have been placed in 14-day quarantine, and will then only be cleared after they test negative.

COVID-19 has had a huge impact on WWE so far, initially forcing the company to host shows behind closed doors at the Performance Center. RAW and SmackDown have now moved over to the WWE Thunderdome. one of the best fan experiences in the COVID-era of sports and entertainment.