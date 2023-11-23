SmackDown star names best faction in WWE today

A SmackDown star has named the best faction in WWE ahead of Survivor Series this Saturday night in Chicago.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 will take place this weekend at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Roman Reigns is not scheduled for the event, but the card is still jam-packed with exciting matches at the premium live event on Saturday. Gunther is scheduled to defend the Intercontinental Championship against The Miz. Rhea Ripley will put the Women's World Championship on the line against Zoey Stark, and Carlito will be in action against Santos Escobar.

Ahead of this week's edition of SmackDown, WWE on FOX's official X account asked fans who they believed the best faction in the promotion was. Mia Yim (Michin) reacted to the post and shared an image of The O.C. posing together. Yim added that she was biased as seen in her post below.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell praises SmackDown segment

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell was impressed with the promo between Zelina Vega and Santos Escobar on this past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Latino World Order appears to be falling apart after Santos Escobar's shocking betrayal of Rey Mysterio. Escobar cost Mysterio the United States Championship at Crown Jewel, brutally attacked him on SmackDown, and claimed that he hoped the Hall of Famer got an infection following his recent surgery.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Dutch Mantell praised Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega for their promo on SmackDown. He noted that there was too much noise piped in, but thought both superstars delivered a great performance this past Friday night.

"The interview with Escobar, good interview. A lot of noise piped in. Yeah, it was too much. But, the interview and the follow-through on that interview was very good, and I thought he was gonna do something a little more physical to Zelina when she slapped him, that was good, and he left, and here comes Mr. Carlitos [Carlito] in there and now we got an angle. While Señor [Rey] Mysterio is recuperating, now he can step right back into another angle," Dutch Mantell said. [8:15 - 9:12]

AJ Styles has been out of action since The Bloodline brutally attacked him ahead of Fastlane in October. Only time will tell if The O.C. will reunite when the veteran returns to television.

