SmackDown star's 1450-day run comes to an end at recent WWE event

WWE hosted the second live event of the week in Fresno, California, on Sunday, February 18. While the show featured many top-notch matches, a SmackDown star finally getting their first singles victory at a house show in 1450 days was the highlight of the night.

The star in question is Michin (fka Mia Yim) who has been majorly treated seemingly as a stepping stone for others since making her return to the company. She has wrestled in just a handful of singles matches and is often on the losing end of them.

Michin took on Asuka at both Saturday and Sunday's Road to WrestleMania live events. While the Empress of Tomorrow was able to clinch victory on Saturday, the OC member turned things around last night as she defeated the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. This was also Mia's first singles win on the live circuit in 1450 days. The last time she won a one-on-one contest at a house show was in 2020 when she was a part of NXT and defeated Marina Shafir.

Expand Tweet

Other than Michin vs. Asuka, the WWE Road to WrestleMania show featured top stars from both RAW and SmackDown in action. The only title match of the night saw Gunther lose to a top superstar.

Click here to check out the complete results and find out who defeated The Ring General.

Michin vowed to turn things around after loss on WWE SmackDown

Michin made her return to the Stamford-based promotion in 2022 after getting released from the company a year prior. The 34-year-old joined forces with AJ Styles and The OC upon her return and helped the trio in their feud against The Judgment Day.

However, the former Retribution member has not been involved in any notable storyline since then and rarely gets a win on TV programming. She once again suffered a loss on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago as Bianca Belair pinned her to advance to the Elimination Chamber.

After the loss, Michin made it clear that she's tired of being the stepping stone for others and is determined to make a comeback:

"Every week, I get embarrassed. I don't have the boys, I don't have AJ, I don't have anyone. I'm so sick of being the sacrificial lamb. I'm tired of being a stepping stone. I'm sick and tired of being sick and tired. All my soul, I'm reclaiming my time," said Michin.

Expand Tweet

She will get another opportunity to book her place in the Women's Elimination Chamber match at WWE's upcoming premium live event as the final contestant in the match will be determined in a battle royal on RAW.