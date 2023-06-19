SmackDown star seemingly reacts to his rumored backstage heat with WWE personnel 

It was recently reported that certain WWE personnel have heat with SmackDown Superstar Top Dolla. He has seemingly reacted to the story via an interesting tweet.

Last Friday on SmackDown, the former NFL star was quickly squashed during a tag team gauntlet match. He was eliminated by Sheamus just seconds after entering the ring.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer previously reported that Top Dolla is "not very popular" backstage. The 33-year-old has now sent a cryptic message on social media, seemingly addressing the rumors about his status in the promotion.

“If you need more clicks, put Dolla’s name in it…” he wrote.

In August 2022, Top Dolla, Ashante 'Thee' Adonis, and B-Fab returned to the company as part of the Hit Row stable. However, the faction has yet to make a significant impact on SmackDown.

Former WWE manager questions Hit Row's return to the company

After Triple H became WWE's head of creative in July 2022, many released superstars and teams returned to the company, including Hit Row.

Despite the initial fanfare surrounding the SmackDown faction's comeback, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk why their comeback was possibly not the best idea.

"I think they [Hit Row] came along at the wrong time. And I think if you retired them and brought them back, they may work or they may not. That's funny how the chemistry of those teams works out. I say all the time, I'm not the judge of it, the fans are. But they hit at the wrong time, and you can tell when the fans don't like them, and they didn't much care for them." [50:50 – 51:40]

Besides Hit Row, many other WWE stars have also struggled to make an impact following their returns last year, including Bray Wyatt, Johnny Gargano, Tegan Nox, and Candice LeRae.

