SmackDown star spotted with a big appearance change ahead of possibly joining Bobby Lashley's faction

Bobby Lashley's faction with The Street Profits is yet to truly hit the ground running, but they have become a somewhat popular act. Ahead of possibly recruiting their first female member, that star had a big appearance change.

Although Lashley failed to reach the US Title tournament finals after losing to Santos Escobar, he will be looking forward to the next big thing. He was spotted along with B-Fab on SmackDown recently as the Hit Row star seems to be looking to pivot to get a bigger spotlight.

WWE veteran Natalya posted a few stories of training sessions she was involved in, and a couple of them featured B-Fab - who has gone from having blonde hair to bright red in a big appearance change.

Big things could be coming for B-Fab

It will be interesting to see if she gets involved and joins Lashley's faction. Former Hit Row star AJ Francis, fka Top Dolla, recently went on a bit of a rant, rightfully telling WWE to give B-Fab a chance.

He told Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview that WWE could easily have found a few minutes on SmackDown to give B-Fab a match and said that they had no issues in doing that with Maxxine Dupri on RAW. He put over B-Fab in a big way.

There was reportedly one more star pitched to join Bobby Lashley's faction

Many will be hoping that B-Fab will join Bobby Lashley's faction because it will instantly put her in the spotlight and give her more TV time than she had with Hit Row. However, before her, there were reportedly plans to add a recent NXT call-up.

Fightful Select reported that there were plans to add Odyssey Jones to Lashley's faction, but those plans ultimately never came through.

Odyssey Jones has yet to have his formal debut on the main roster, and fans who saw him in NXT will be anticipating the moment he's able to make a splash.

