SmackDown superstar breaks character to praise Shotzi

At Survivor Series: WarGames, Shotzi took on Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship.The match was not well received by fans, with many being critical of how Rousey performed in the title bout. Online, many fans pointed out the numerous botches that the current champion made throughout.

On the November 11th edition of SmackDown, the 2020 NXT Breakout Star of the year beat out Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, Xia Li and Lacey Evans to earn a shot at the title, and has been feuding with former MMA star Rousey and her ally, former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler ever since.

Online, however, Zelina Vega came to bat for her fellow SmackDown superstar with the following simple message which she shared to Twitter, breaking her usual heel character:

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion is currently aligned with Raquel Rodriguez on-screen, and the duo recently challenged Damage CTRL for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles. However, they were unsuccessful due to a distraction from Bayley.

Shotzi dedicated her title match to two family members

Speaking on The Bump ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames, Shotzi became overcome with emotion when discussing how much the match for the SmackDown Women's Championship meant to her. She dedicated the bout to her two dads, saying:

"It's been a really tough year, and I'm finally feeling like I'm finding myself again, and being in this position really proves that."

She continued:

"I just have both my dads in mind for this whole match. This is dedicated to them. This is everything they ever dreamt of."

The SmackDown superstar then became more upset and started to cry, hiding her face while being comforted by Kayla Braxton. At the start of the match at Survivor Series: WarGames, the challenger was seen pointing to the sky and saying "for you" in dedication.

