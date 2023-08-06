SmackDown Superstar last seen 327 days ago seemingly sends a cryptic message on WWE and SummerSlam status

WWE Superstar Aliyah hasn't been seen on the blue brand since late September 2022. Today, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion took to social media and seemed to send yet another cryptic message about her current status.

In a post on Twitter, Aliyah alluded to taking a "vacation from the vacation." Fans have begun speculating that the post may also be related to other superstars, both male and female, who are commenting about being unused for SummerSlam weekend.

"Sometimes ya need a vacation from the vacation ya know (sunglass emoji)," wrote Aliyah.

The 28-year-old was originally sidelined for injury, but in the last few months, it's become clear that the creative team simply has no plans to use her at this time. Aliyah hasn't been shy about her displeasure in being left directionless, making several public comments about wanting to return to the ring.

Prior to her absence, Aliyah was teaming with Raquel Rodriguez. The unlikely underdog team proved their doubters wrong when they captured the Women's Tag Team Championship on the August 29th, 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW. This marked Aliyah's first – and currently only – title win in her tenure with the company.

Unfortunately, the duo would lose their championship just shy of two weeks later to Dakota Kai and IYO Sky of Damage CTRL. Shortly after this, it was revealed that she had suffered an elevated first rib and AC sprain and was put on the shelf. Since then, the star hasn't been seen on television.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke very highly of Aliyah last year

Last year, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T responded to fan criticism of Aliyah on his Hall of Fame podcast. Fans suggested that Raquel Rodriguez go and try and win the Women's Tag Team Championship on her own, implying that Aliyah was irrelevant to the team's success.

The six-time world champion defended the young star, making the case that she had worked hard to improve and that she had a bright future in WWE. Even going as far as to say that she's a "diamond in the rough."

"I'm going to tell you, man, Aliyah is a diamond in the rough. She's young, she's got a lot of years in the business, she's talent. She's a looker too. When she comes out of the curtain, boom, it's all eyes on Aliyah. And what she's shown me in the ring, I've been impressed with her," said Booker T.

The WWE Hall of Famer continued:

"I've been impressed with her to not go out there and scr*w it up. When she goes out and performs in the ring, you can be rest assured... When I watch somebody work, I look for the little bitty things, I look for if they're going to go out there and put themselves in a position to scr*w up. And that's something, when I watch Aliyah, I don't see that."

Do you think Aliyah will return to WWE TV soon? If she does, who would you like to see her face? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

