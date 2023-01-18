SmackDown Superstar looks shredded ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

Under Triple H's creative vision, several WWE factions have taken over both the blue and red brands on weekly television. While The Bloodline remains at the top of the mountain, an argument can be made that Imperium is the breakout stable out of the lot.

Even with The Ring General being the most important name among the trio, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser could make a name for themselves as solo superstars this year. Ahead of the Royal Rumble premium live event on January 28, Vinci posted a picture of himself looking shredded.

While he and Kaiser aren't set to enter the titular bout yet, they could make an appearance in some capacity.

You can check out Vinci's post below:

Gunther has been Intercontinental Champion since June last year, and Giovanni Vinci joined the clan at WWE Clash at the Castle in September 2022. The trio has remained a popular act on SmackDown, with legitimacy brought to the table every time they appear.

What has Imperium been up to as the Road to WWE WrestleMania 39 is underway

There have been rumors swirling online that The Ring General is slated for a major bout at WrestleMania 39. Whether it is against The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar or an Intercontinental Championship defense remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, on the January 13 episode of SmackDown, Gunther retained his title against Braun Strowman in a highly entertaining contest. Both Vinci and Kaiser were seen in The Ring General's corner.

With The Judgment Day looking to dethrone The Usos at WWE RAW XXX, the combination of Vinci and Kaiser could be a great addition to the tag team division. They haven't featured in a prominent storyline yet, but that could change in 2023.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : Do you think Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser should enter the tag team scene in 2023? Yes No 0 votes