"Smile through the pain" - Rhea Ripley sends a message amid her latest goodbye

Rhea Ripley is quite happy and elated to be leaving Canada. She recently took to social media to say goodbye to the country in her unique way.

The Eradicator is the reigning Women's World Champion. She initially won the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 before the newly inaugurated Women's World Title replaced the old one.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley reacted to a group photo shared by Balor. She further sent a short message addressing her hatred towards Canada.

"Smile through the pain… I bloody HATE Canada!" Rhea Ripley shared.

Teddy Long recently discussed about Rhea Ripley and what makes her so special

Rhea Ripley is one of the most dominant female wrestlers in all of professional wrestling. In 2023, she defeated top names, including Charlotte Flair and Raquel Rodriguez.

The Eradicator was recently praised by the WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, who claimed that she could speak and entertain at the same time.

Teddy Long said:

"That's right, Rhea Ripley, brother. It's like I said, we was [sic] talking several weeks ago. Some people have the ability to just wrestle. Then there are others who have the ability to wrestle and entertain, and Ripley has that. She has all that going for her, and so she has certainly done an outstanding job, and she is going to be real big."

Rhea Ripley is currently on the back of a successful title defense against Zoey Stark, whom she defeated at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event. At the upcoming RAW Day 1 special event, Mami will put the Women's World Championship on the line against Ivy Nile.

Following Ripley's victory over Maxxine Dupri, she was confronted by Nile on Monday Night RAW.

