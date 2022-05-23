Snoop Dogg's heartfelt one-word message to Sasha Banks after her RAW walkout

American rapper Snoop Dogg has shared a heartfelt post dedicated to his cousin Sasha Banks, on his official Instagram handle.

It has been a week since Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW. The walkout has been the hottest topic of discussion among pro-wrestling fans over the past few days. WWE has taken several strict measures against the two female stars, including a suspension.

Amidst the hullabaloo, Banks' cousin and legendary rapper Snoop Dogg shared a wholesome post about her. He wrote 'bloodline' in the caption to his post, and tagged the multi-time women's champion as well. Check it out below:

Sasha Banks has received massive support ever since her walkout on RAW

The Boss and her tag team partner Naomi handed their Women's Tag Team Titles to John Laurinaitis last Monday and left the building, thus forcing WWE to change the main event of the night. The company bashed the duo during commentary on RAW and SmackDown. Their merchandise has also been removed from the WWE Shop.

The two stars have received major support from the WWE Universe since their walkout on RAW. Many top names in the pro-wrestling business have also extended their support towards the duo, including CM Punk and Mickie James.

For those unaware, Sasha Banks is Snoop Dogg's first cousin. The popular rapper helped The Boss develop her in-ring character. Back in 2016, Dogg rapped during her entrance during WrestleMania 32.

During her appearance on Stone Cold's Broken Skull Sessions, Banks opened up about her relationship with Dogg:

“I didn’t grow up around him, only when he was around where I was living would I go to his concerts. When I found out he was going to be doing the Divas Battle Royal for WrestleMania, I begged my mom to call my birth dad and be like ‘how the hell can I go to WrestleMania. Can I please go to WrestleMania? I’d do anything’. He got me out there and I told him my dreams of wanting to be a wrestler and he told me ‘if this is your dream then go get it’. That was at 16. Then at 23 or 24 he’s walking me down at WrestleMania,” said Banks. [H/T ITR Wrestling]

Sasha Banks' fans are going gaga over Snoop Dogg's post about their favorite WWE Superstar. It will be interesting to see what's next for Banks in the coming weeks. Judging by WWE's reaction to her walkout, it seems highly unlikely that fans will get to see her appear on WWE TV anytime soon.

