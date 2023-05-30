"So, what is the argument gonna be?" - Wrestling veteran tears apart WWE for not addressing Roman Reigns drama on RAW (Exclusive)

Former head writer Vince Russo tore into WWE Creative for not featuring Roman Reigns or any member of The Bloodline on RAW after what transpired at Night of Champions.

The Bloodline came apart this Saturday when Jimmy Uso finally snapped and decked the Tribal Chief with two Superkicks. This fraction within the faction allowed Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to capitalize and retain the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at the premium live event.

On Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out that The Bloodline story was the biggest thing going for WWE at this point, and the company should have had a segment on RAW covering the fallout from Night of Champions.

"So we have this big drama in The Bloodline in Saudi Arabia. This big story that's been brewing for years, and finally, Jimmy Uso Superkicked Roman Reigns. However, that's not important enough to open up RAW. Okay, so what is the argument gonna be? Is the argument gonna be, 'Well, Vince, The Bloodline is on SmackDown?' So is AJ Styles," Russo said. [From 5:54 - 6:35]

Roman Reigns will be on SmackDown this week

There are several unanswered questions that The Bloodline must address after Night of Champions.

Roman Reigns is advertised to be on SmackDown this Friday Night. The Tribal Chief is slated to attend the show to celebrate his 1000-day championship reign.

However, The Head of The Table will have more pressing matters to attend, and a celebration may be the last thing on his mind. It will be interesting to see how Reigns handles the situation after the big setback this past Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

