"So cute when fans post pics with me" - WWE legend Lita takes a shot at 6-time champion

WWE Hall of Famer Lita took to social media to take a shot at popular superstar and on-screen rival Bayley.

Bayley, a six-time champion in WWE, recently took a shot at Lita after she was attacked backstage on last week's episode of RAW. The 48-year-old wasn't able to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship last week on the red brand alongside Becky Lynch as Trish Stratus stepped in to take her place.

In response to The Role Model's tweet, Lita called her a "fan" and hit back with a savage tweet.

"So cute when fans post pics with me," wrote Lita.

Amy Dumas @AmyDumas So cute when fans post pics with me So cute when fans post pics with me https://t.co/6kOPVLshfi

Trish Stratus opened up about teaming up with Lita in WWE

Prior to WrestleMania 39, Trish Stratus spoke about teaming up with Lita in WWE. The two women teamed up with Becky Lynch at The Grandest Stage of Them All for a six-woman tag team match against Damage CTRL.

Speaking on Vibe 105.5 FM for a VIBEtalks segment, Stratus said that it was an honor for her to once again team up with her best friend.

"It’s an honor for me to do this with my bestie. Like for us to come back this many years later and you know 23 years we’ve been here now. And to be able to do it together, to have a WrestleMania moment together is so much fun."

The Hall of Famer added that she was enjoying the time she was spending with Lita.

"We’re traveling together, we’re enjoying it, we’re taking the moment, we’re passing the torch together whatever it is, right, we’re doing it together and it’s really fun to do that with Amy."

Despite Lita, Lynch, and Stratus' win at WrestleMania, Stratus went on to turn heel by attacking Lynch on last week's episode of RAW. The duo lost the Women's Tag Team Title to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

