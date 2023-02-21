"So freaking unique" - Vince Russo blames WWE for directionless booking of former champion on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke of WWE's booking of former tag team champions Chad Gable and Otis into a corner on RAW.

Gable was in a match against Bronson Reed this week. Otis was on the outside but Maxine Dupri approached him to recruit him to Maximum Male Models. As the match progressed, Gable turned to his Alpha Academy team member for help, but Otis was busy discussing his modeling future with Dupri at ringside.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo detailed that Otis had a unique look and could be very successful in the industry if booked correctly. He wondered how WWE was having a hard time getting him over with the fans:

"Bro, how can you have a guy that looks like Otis, so freaking unique. We see he's got a personality, we see he gets it. How do you have a guy like this that you can't get over?" [From 1:10:06 - 1:10:24]

Vince Russo spoke about what is wrong with WWE RAW

During the same conversation, Russo recalled how things were when he was employed by WWE during the Attitude Era. He pointed out that there were two writers creating the whole show which led to coherent storylines:

"The success back in the Attitude Era literally had a lot to do with two writers. Not who the two writers were, that's not what I'm saying. The formula - two writers. It just seems like this show and these angles and these characters are just so all over the place. It literally comes across like everybody is given a segment to write. So you're getting a show with different people writing different segments and none of it melts together." [From 1:11:35 - 1:12:15]

Russo felt that with multiple writers working on the show, the product seemed disjointed and confusing.

