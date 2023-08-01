"So gangster" - Former WWE star sends message to Kurt Angle on 27th anniversary of him winning an Olympic gold medal

A former WWE Superstar has sent Kurt Angle a message on the 27th anniversary of his gold medal victory in freestyle wrestling at the 1996 Olympic Games.

Angle competed in the 1996 Summer Olympics with a broken neck, a fact that he reminded the WWE Universe of countless times during his career, and was still able to win the gold medal. The legend took to Twitter today to celebrate the 27th anniversary of his monumental victory and noted that he did it all with a "broken freakin' neck."

"On this day 27 years ago, I proudly represented the USA for the Olympic Games in freestyle wrestling and won a gold medal (with a broken freakin’ neck! ) Feels like yesterday. #olympics #gold #1996," he tweeted.

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore reacted to Angle's tweet and responded by saying that the veteran was "so gangster."

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on the possibility of him returning to the ring

Kurt Angle recently disclosed that he doesn't envision himself stepping back inside the squared circle for another match.

Baron Corbin defeated Kurt Angle in his final match at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. The victory ultimately didn't do much for Corbin on the main roster, as the 38-year-old superstar has recently returned to NXT.

Speaking to Bill Apter in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling earlier this year, the 54-year-old shot down the possibility of him having another match and said that the time for him as an in-ring performer has passed.

"I don’t think so. I had a knee replacement five months ago. I’m good. I think I’ve had a good enough career that I’m very proud of. If it does come to be, then it will probably be a tag match like Ric Flair did so that I don’t get exposed. I hate to say it, but I’m not exactly the same wrestler I used to be. But if I did decide to have a wrestling match, it would be against younger guys that could carry me. And I’d make sure that it was a tag match, so I was not exposed," said Angle. [From 02:35 - 03:05]

You can watch the full interview in the video below:

In addition to a remarkable career as a superstar, Kurt Angle also served as RAW GM in 2017 before returning to the ring. The Hall of Famer also appeared on the red brand alongside Gable Steveson last year, and the duo showered Alpha Academy with milk in the ring.

