"So happy for you"- Mandy Rose, Lana and more react to 29-year-old WWE star's engagement announcement

Mandy Rose might not be a part of WWE anymore, but that didn't stop her from joining Lana and other current superstars in congratulating the recently-engaged Sonya Deville's major personal milestone day.

The 29-year-old recently announced that she's engaged to her current girlfriend, Toni Cassano. The duo started dating in early 2021 and have been incredibly open about their relationship on social media, often expressing their love and admiration for each other. Deville even talked about raising a family with the fitness enthusiast during a Q&A session on Instagram last year.

Sonya Deville's announcement received a flurry of responses from her current and former colleagues. Mandy Rose, Lana, Natalya, and many others congratulated the SmackDown star on the special occasion.

"So happy for you Friend!!! Love you," commented Rose.

Former WWE star Lana (CJ Perry) also commented on the post:

"Wow !!!!!!! *fire emoji* congrautions! You both look so beautiful! *heart emoji*," said Lana.

You can check out the screenshots of the comment section below:

Deville is currently working on the blue brand. She recently failed to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair.

Mandy Rose announced engagement to former WWE star last year

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville worked closely during their time together in WWE, and the duo are best friends outside the squared circle.

While Sonya recently announced her engagement to Toni Cassano, Rose has been engaged to former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli since last year.

Mandy and Tino have been dating for nearly five years. They went public with their relationship during the Hall of Fame ceremony in 2018. The duo has worked with the Stamford-based promotion in the past.

However, they are no longer associated with the company. While Sabbatelli was released from the global juggernaut for the second time in 2021, Rose was let go in December last year.

The former NXT Women's Champion also discussed the wedding date to Tino Sabbateli, stating that the couple could tie the know in 2024. With Sonya Deville also now engaged, maybe the two former Fire and Desire members could get married at the same time.

The Sportskeeda community sends its best wishes to Sonya Deville and Toni Cassano!

