"So taboo" - Tiffany Stratton under fire after controversial SmackDown comments; Veterans convinced Charlotte Flair did not like major shots

WWE Women's champion Tiffany Stratton opened the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, celebrating last week's title defense against Nia Jax. However, her time alone in the ring was cut short, as Alexa Bliss came out to speak to the current champion.

Bliss, who qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match, exchanged words with the champ. The two former Money in the Bank winners seemed to have a cordial interaction until Charlotte Flair interrupted them.

Talking about the segment on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Dutch Mantell took issue with Tiffany Stratton's comments on Bliss and Flair. Tiffy referred to Alexa and Charlotte as 'vintage' during her promo, which didn't sit right with the former WWE manager.

"Bad mistake. They shouldn't do that. It hurts the older people that are trying to make her a star. And I'm sure she didn't come up with that on her own. The writer told her to say it, but I guarantee you Charlotte Flair didn't like that," Mantell said. [32:28 onwards]

Vince Russo, a former WWE writer himself, agreed with Mantell's opinion on Tiffany Stratton's segment. He mentioned that mentioning age with senior talent should be the last thing anyone does.

"That is so taboo. When you when you've got an older talent, like that is the last thing you do is mention age. I learned that very very early on," Russo said. [32:56 onwards]

The opening segment with Tiffany Stratton, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair followed another Triple Threat qualifying match for the Money in the Bank. Charlotte took on US Champion Zelina Vega and SmackDown's newest superstar, Giulia, who emerged victorious on her debut on the blue brand.

