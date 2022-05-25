'I think it's high time' - SoCal Val wants Drew McIntyre to become the champion at WWE Clash at the Castle (Exclusive)

SoCal Val has worked with Drew McIntyre in Evolve Wrestling and believes him to be the complete package. With WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 being such a hyped-up marquee attraction, she wants The Scottish Warrior to win the big prize on the grand stage.

When asked about Drew McIntyre potentially becoming the WWE Champion or the Universal Champion, she expressed her admiration for the talented superstar. Here's what she had to say:

"I think it is high time. I think it should have happened yesterday. I'm such a Drew fan. I loved his work anyway but then I got to work with him in Evolve Wrestling for years and oh my god, talk about somebody who is the total package of wrestling. Can do everything and can do it well. One that deserves all of the hype." (14.50-15.08)

Val spoke about his long and amazing journey that began in WWE, took him across the world, and culminated in his massive return to the very same company again.

"And what I love most about his career is that he was in WWE and had a nice run. But then, when he was released, he went alright. Cool. I'll see you soon. Because what I'm going to do is because I'm going to take all my talents and go around the world literally, winning Championships, making a buzz for myself and creating a name for myself that they should have made for him and now, he is bigger and better than ever and it's so deserved." (15.16-15.42)

SoCal Val will be in Cardiff to potentially watch Drew McIntyre create history

If you're in the UK for WWE Clash at the Castle 2022, you may just run into SoCal Val. She is in Cardiff for a meet-and-greet with WrestleFest and, soon after, is booked for a PROGRESS Wrestling event too.

While there is no guarantee that The Scottish Warrior will be on the card, as the UK's biggest attraction in years, it does seem like a no-brainer. Whether or not he squares off against Roman Reigns and eventually wins the big one remains to be seen.

