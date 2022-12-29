"Social media Diva" - WWE veteran wants former Women's Champion to replace Mandy Rose 

ECW legend and former WWE star Tommy Dreamer recently spoke about the possibility of an established star moving to NXT to join Toxic Attraction.

The nefarious trio broke up earlier this month after Mandy Rose was unceremoniously released from the company. She lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez before her release. With their leader gone, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin have been looking to rebuild the faction.

On the latest Busted Open podcast, Dreamer mentioned that either Natalya or Dana Brooke could return to NXT to lead Toxic Attraction.

"I'm thinking literally Dana Brooke or Nattie. And it's this veteran, 'Listen, I'm talking to you. Talents that have been in this company, in NXT for a while. I could get you to the main roster. I could be doing all these things for you because look what happened for me in my career.' She's basically using these women who're younger," Dreamer said.

He mentioned that the Queen of Harts could revert to her "Divas" persona to turn heel successfully in NXT. He felt that Toxic Attraction would benefit a great deal if this happened.

"If Nattie did something dramatic or different, it's a new spot for her. Nattie should either do that or Nattie should become like a frickin' exactly what everyone hates, a Diva - a social media Diva. She posts so much pictures and if she was harkening back to the days of the Divas division, oh my God! She'd have so much heat." [From 21:22 - 22:53]

Natalya has been off WWE TV for a while

The last time WWE fans saw Natalya on TV was during the October 28 episode of SmackDown. She went up against Shayna Baszler in a singles encounter.

The Queen of Harts was written off TV when she suffered a kayfabe broken nose when Shayna's kick caught her right in the face. She competed in a few live events before taking a hiatus from WWE.

Natalya has been very active on social media and recently mentioned that she has taken time off to reconnect with friends and family.

