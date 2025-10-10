  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Sol Ruca gets WWE star's name tattooed on her chest

Sol Ruca gets WWE star's name tattooed on her chest

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 10, 2025 07:32 GMT
Sol Ruca is a double champion in WWE [Image credits: star
Sol Ruca is a double champion in WWE [Image credits: star's Instagram]

WWE Superstar Sol Ruca recently took to social media to upload several pictures of herself and her partner. The Women's North American Champion broke the internet with this post. Ruca's partner is none other than NXT star Zaria.

Ad

Sol Ruca and Zaria are together known as ZaRuca in World Wrestling Entertainment's developmental brand. Ruca has made a huge name for herself in the company as she currently holds both the NXT Women's North American Championship and the Women's Speed Championship.

The 26-year-old recently took to Instagram to post several photos of herself and Zaria. Ruca could be seen dressed as Tiffany Valentine and her partner as Chucky from the famous serial killer franchise Child's Play. The current WWE Women's Speed Champion also showcased a tattoo on her chest, which had her tag team partner's name. This post went viral, receiving a massive number of likes and comments.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In her post's caption, Sol highlighted that ZaRuca's outfits were inspired by Tiffany Valentine and Chucky.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

"Sol x Tiffany Valentine 🖤 and of course Z as Chucky 🔪," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Ad

WWE legend was full of praise for Sol Ruca

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, WWE legend Natalya praised Sol Ruca for being extremely creative inside the ring.

The Queen of Harts added that she believed Ruca had a great backstage attitude. Nattie also said that she wanted to work with the current WWE Women's Speed Champion at some point in the future.

Ad
"I think she has a really, she's very creative. And I watched her speed match the other day against Candice LeRae. I think she has got a great attitude, great personality, and her style. She is very, very creative, but I think her attitude, like just in speaking with her backstage, she is very respectful. But like when you see her work, she really draws, she commands your attention. I think Sol is awesome, and I would love to work with Sol one day."

It remains to be seen what Shawn Michaels has planned for Sol Ruca's future as the Women's Speed Champion and Women's North American Champion.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Triple H has given up on these wrestlers - Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications