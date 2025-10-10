Sol Ruca gets WWE star's name tattooed on her chest

WWE Superstar Sol Ruca recently took to social media to upload several pictures of herself and her partner. The Women's North American Champion broke the internet with this post. Ruca's partner is none other than NXT star Zaria.Sol Ruca and Zaria are together known as ZaRuca in World Wrestling Entertainment's developmental brand. Ruca has made a huge name for herself in the company as she currently holds both the NXT Women's North American Championship and the Women's Speed Championship.The 26-year-old recently took to Instagram to post several photos of herself and Zaria. Ruca could be seen dressed as Tiffany Valentine and her partner as Chucky from the famous serial killer franchise Child's Play. The current WWE Women's Speed Champion also showcased a tattoo on her chest, which had her tag team partner's name. This post went viral, receiving a massive number of likes and comments.In her post's caption, Sol highlighted that ZaRuca's outfits were inspired by Tiffany Valentine and Chucky.&quot;Sol x Tiffany Valentine 🖤 and of course Z as Chucky 🔪,&quot; she wrote.Check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWWE legend was full of praise for Sol RucaDuring an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, WWE legend Natalya praised Sol Ruca for being extremely creative inside the ring.The Queen of Harts added that she believed Ruca had a great backstage attitude. Nattie also said that she wanted to work with the current WWE Women's Speed Champion at some point in the future.&quot;I think she has a really, she's very creative. And I watched her speed match the other day against Candice LeRae. I think she has got a great attitude, great personality, and her style. She is very, very creative, but I think her attitude, like just in speaking with her backstage, she is very respectful. But like when you see her work, she really draws, she commands your attention. I think Sol is awesome, and I would love to work with Sol one day.&quot;It remains to be seen what Shawn Michaels has planned for Sol Ruca's future as the Women's Speed Champion and Women's North American Champion.