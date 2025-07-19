  • home icon
Solo Sikoa begs WWE rival for help after he is arrested

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 19, 2025
The star was arrested (Credit: WWE on X)

Solo Sikoa was left begging a WWE rival for help after he was arrested today. The arrest came after what happened earlier in the night on WWE SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown started with a car accident. Jacob Fatu was suspected of being responsible after members of MFT were injured. However, footage of the incident emerged, and it apparently cleared him. The police ultimately decided that he was not a person of interest in the case. Instead, they arrived on SmackDown, and after a beatdown by Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso on MFT, they decided to arrest Solo Sikoa. The star had to go to Cody Rhodes for help.

Sikoa was being taken away after being arrested, but Cody Rhodes was passing him. Solo begged Rhodes to help him escape the police, but the former champion chose to ignore the star and walked on. Solo then continued to apologise to the police and begged not to be put in the car.

Unfortunately, it was not working, and he was taken away. It remains to be seen what happens when he faces Jacob Fatu at SummerSlam.

