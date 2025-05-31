Solo Sikoa breaks character to send a message to Randy Orton

Solo Sikoa broke character to send a message to Randy Orton. Sikoa and The Bloodline feuded with Orton, Cody Rhodes, and Kevin Owens in 2024.

At the 2024 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, The Bloodline trio of Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga faced Orton, Rhodes, and Owens in a six-man tag team match.

WWE uploaded a video of Fatu and Sikoa rewatching the match from last year. The former Tribal Chief broke character while recapping the contest, claiming that it's always "cool" to share the ring with The Viper.

"Uncle too, Uncle Umaga, him and Randy, they were good friends. So it was cool, it's always cool to be in the ring with Randy," said Sikoa [From 3:13 - 3:22]

Rikishi warned Bronson Reed by claiming that Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns, and others will come after him

Rikishi provided his opinion on Bronson Reed joining Seth Rollins' faction instead of aligning with Solo Sikoa's family once again. Last year, Reed sided with the new Bloodline for their WarGames Match against the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series 2024.

Speaking on the Off The Top podcast, Rikishi hinted at the possibility of Sikoa going after Reed after he chose Rollins' faction. The Hall of Famer said:

"Well, he's not as smart as I thought he was. Don't think Roman [Reigns] is out of the picture. Nobody said he was out of the picture for long, right? Who knows, right? You know Solo's out there plotting, right? You've got the family all over... Alright, Bronson, you want to jump on Chef Boyardee's team, have a donut, and smile."

While Reed decided to join Rollins' group, Solo Sikoa himself made a huge move by adding JC Mateo to his faction. The former Tribal Chief introduced Mateo at the Backlash Premium Live Event.

