Solo Sikoa breaks silence with 2-word message after Tama Tonga returns to WWE and joins The MFT

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 10, 2025 22:11 GMT
The MFT (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Solo Sikoa has finally reacted with a two-word message to Tama Tonga's return. The former WWE Tag Team Champion made his return during the Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match on SmackDown.

Tonga has been a crucial member of Sikoa's Bloodline, now known as The MFT. He joined the group on the first SmackDown after WrestleMania XL, helping Sikoa kick Jimmy Uso out of the faction.

On his Instagram story, Sikoa sent a two-word message after The MFT made all the noise on this week's SmackDown in Perth, Australia. The faction is now stronger than ever and consists of a total of five members.

"We back." wrote Sikoa.

Check out Sikoa's post on Instagram:

Sikoa formed his MFT at the WWE Night of Champions 2025 Premium Live Event. The former Tribal Chief was in action against Jacob Fatu, as he challenged his former Bloodline stablemate and Enforcer for the WWE United States Championship.

Sikoa became the new United States Champion with help from JC Mateo, the returning Tonga Loa, and the debuting Talla Tonga.

Konnan believes Samoa Joe would be a great addition to Solo Sikoa's faction

Konnan believes Samoa Joe would be a great addition to Solo Sikoa's faction in the WWE. Joe is currently signed to AEW, but was once under contract with the WWE, where he was also once a part of the SmackDown roster.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, Konnan suggested the idea of Joe possibly joining Sikoa's faction, which at this moment is obviously not possible. He said:

"I think, even though there are way too many Samoans as there are now, I think he would be a great addition to Solo Sikoa because his team is weak,"

The MFT has also started a feud with The Wyatt Sicks. Uncle Howdy's faction was confronted after his stablemates successfully defended the WWE Tag Team Championships on SmackDown. Interestingly enough, Howdy himself was absent.

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

