Former AEW champion would be a "great addition" in Solo Sikoa's faction, says Konnan 

WWE star Solo Sikoa is a former United States Champion. He comes from the influential Anoaʻi family and is one of the most dominant athletes in the promotion. Furthermore, he is the leader of My Family Tree (MFT). This group, apart from him, consists of Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, JC Mateo, and Talla Tonga.

Ad

Former three-time NXT Champion Samoa Joe is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling. He is the reigning AEW World Trios Champion with his Opps teammates, Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs. Furthermore, he is a former AEW World Champion and a former two-time TNT Champion.

The Samoan Submission Machine joined the Jacksonville-based company in 2022 and is one of its most important names. It is not known how long he will work for Tony Khan. However, wrestling veteran Konnan wants him to rejoin World Wrestling Entertainment. Furthermore, the 61-year-old believes that the former world champion would be a perfect addition to Solo Sikoa's faction.

Ad

Trending

"I think, even though there are way too many Samoans as there are now, I think he would be a great addition to Solo Sikoa, because his team is weak." said Konnan on a recent episode of Keepin' It 100.

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Ad

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette gives Solo Sikoa an insulting name

Solo Sikoa became WWE United States Champion by defeating the former champion Jacob Fatu at Night of Champions 2025. Interestingly, former WWE personality Jim Cornette is not a fan of his.

On a recent episode of The Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the 64-year-old called Sikoa "Temu Fatu" and also said that his first cousin, Jacob Fatu, is way more talented than him.

Ad

"Solo [Sikoa] is kind of like, as we talked about a little bit before, a bit, as one of the kids said, the 'Temu Fatu?' So, Solo is a lot of punch and kick. Then when Fatu's fighting a guy, he's still taking the bumps and stuff, but he relies on a lot of punches and kicks." said Cornette.

Ad

Solo was dethroned by Sami Zayn on the August 29, 2025, episode of SmackDown. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him and his faction.

Please credit Keeping It 100 podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!