Solo Sikoa handed new name by veteran following WWE Night of Champions 2025

Solo Sikoa left WWE Night of Champions 2025 as the new United States Champion and scored a pinfall win over Jacob Fatu. Recently, veteran Jim Cornette gave a new name to the 32-year-old star after the event.

Ad

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu have some similarities when it comes to their in-ring styles. However, the difference between the two is noticeable, as Sikoa and Fatu often compete on a different caliber. Recently, Jim Cornette pointed it out and gave the new United States Champion a new name in the promotion.

Speaking on the Drive Thru podcast, the legendary manager reacted to the title match from Saudi Arabia. During this, Cornette called Sikoa a "Temu Fatu," meaning a lesser version of The Samoan Werewolf. While the name wasn't his original creation and Sikoa is yet to accept it, the veteran explained how the 32-year-old WWE star is limited as a performer compared to Jacob Fatu, who does a lot inside the ring.

Ad

Trending

"Solo [Sikoa] is kind of like, as we talked about a little bit before, a bit, as one of the kids said, the 'Temu Fatu?' So, Solo is a lot of punch and kick. Then when Fatu's fighting a guy, he's still taking the bumps and stuff, but he relies on a lot of punches and kicks. They're a little too similar to be complementary, I think, but it was what it was... [Jacob] Fatu can fly around on the bumps and the place he needs to be, and Solo's kind of flat-footed," Cornette said. (From 02:35 to 03:25)

Ad

Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.

Ad

Solo Sikoa reveals new name for his faction on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa went on a hiatus from the promotion when he lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns on WWE RAW's Netflix debut. However, he found a new ally when JC Mateo helped him and Jacob Fatu at Backlash 2025.

After Jacob Fatu turned on him at Money in the Bank, the 32-year-old was given a title shot at Night of Champions 2025, where he debuted a new member to his group. Hikuleo, now known as Tala Tonga, joined Solo Sikoa and helped him get a win over The Samoan Werewolf and claim the United States Championship.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa revealed that Mateo, Tala, and Tonga Loa are his family and called it MFT: My Family Tree. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the faction on the blue brand.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit the Drive Thru podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!