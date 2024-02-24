Solo Sikoa breaks silence after attacking Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

Solo Sikoa is a man of few words, and the same was reflected in the message he sent on social media after attacking Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW.

The Enforcer has been Roman Reigns' most trusted ally since joining The Bloodline. He has helped out the Tribal Chief in his most difficult times, including the match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, where The American Nightmare looked set to end Reigns' historic run before interference from Solo.

The Tribal Heir recreated the ending of WrestleMania 39 on RAW this past Monday as he and Jimmy Uso invaded the red brand. Sikoa once again delivered Samoan Spike to Rhodes when the latter was on the cusp of victory, this time against Drew McIntyre. This helped the Scottish Warrior to take home the win and end Cody's 2854-day run.

Solo Sikoa shared a clip of the incident on his Instagram along with a two-word message.

Cody Rhodes was the first star to defeat Solo Sikoa on the WWE main roster via pinfall or submission

Solo Sikoa has been booked pretty strongly since making his main roster. The Enforcer has lost just a handful of matches on TV programming and has victories over former world champions such as Kevin Owens, Sheamus, and Rey Mysterio. Solo also destroyed John Cena in his first singles match at a WWE premium live event.

The Tribal Heir had a strong start to his career on the main roster and did not suffer a clean loss in the first few months. His first pinfall loss came against Cody Rhodes as the American Nightmare defeated the Bloodline member a few days before his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, the latter got his revenge as he cost Rhodes in the title match at Showcase of Immortals.

Solo Sikoa has hit a slump since his dominant victory over John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel. The Enforcer has lost all his matches since the event. However, most of them have taken place at house shows.