Solo Sikoa breaks silence after introducing another Bloodline member during Jacob Fatu's match

Solo Sikoa may no longer be the Tribal Chief, but he has not given up on his dream of the New Bloodline. He has now brought a new star to the faction.
Currently, two of the stars in the faction are injured, with Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa sidelined. While their returns are not certain at this time, he has brought in yet another star to the faction, and that too during Jacob Fatu's United States Championship match. Fatu didn't appear to know that Jeff Cobb would be debuting, though, and this has seemingly left him quite frustrated about the entire matter. He was confused and walked out of the arena, while not acknowledging the presence of either Sikoa or Jeff Cobb.
Solo Sikoa took to his Instagram to post a picture with the new arrival, Jeff Cobb, making it clear that the star was welcome and that he was the one responsible for bringing him. He did not elaborate as to what the plan was going forward. The post can be seen below.
"Welcome Jeff Cobb," wrote Sikoa.
Now that the star has been brought into the company, without Jacob Fatu knowing it, there could be trouble within the group. The coming week should let fans know more about what the dynamic will be for the New Bloodline going forward.