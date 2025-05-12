Solo Sikoa breaks silence after introducing another Bloodline member during Jacob Fatu's match

Solo Sikoa may no longer be the Tribal Chief, but he has not given up on his dream of the New Bloodline. He has now brought a new star to the faction.

Ad

Currently, two of the stars in the faction are injured, with Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa sidelined. While their returns are not certain at this time, he has brought in yet another star to the faction, and that too during Jacob Fatu's United States Championship match. Fatu didn't appear to know that Jeff Cobb would be debuting, though, and this has seemingly left him quite frustrated about the entire matter. He was confused and walked out of the arena, while not acknowledging the presence of either Sikoa or Jeff Cobb.

Ad

Trending

Solo Sikoa took to his Instagram to post a picture with the new arrival, Jeff Cobb, making it clear that the star was welcome and that he was the one responsible for bringing him. He did not elaborate as to what the plan was going forward. The post can be seen below.

"Welcome Jeff Cobb," wrote Sikoa.

The star has been brought into the company (Solo Sikoa's Instagram)

Now that the star has been brought into the company, without Jacob Fatu knowing it, there could be trouble within the group. The coming week should let fans know more about what the dynamic will be for the New Bloodline going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More