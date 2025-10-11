Solo Sikoa caught making non-PG gesture to fans on WWE SmackDown

The go-home edition of WWE SmackDown ahead of Crown Jewel was, as expected, an entertaining episode. It saw the return of Tama Tonga, who combined forces with MFT. The faction's members, except for Solo Sikoa, were seen sporting face paint. Now, Sikoa's non-PG gesture to fans on the blue brand is making waves on the internet.MFT ambushed Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura during their United States Championship match. Later, on the same night, the heel stable appeared after The Wyatt Sicks defeated The Street Profits. The two sides had an intense face-off, teasing a feud.A fan-recorded video featuring the MFT leader is currently making the rounds on social media. In the video, Sikoa was seen making a &quot;middle finger&quot; gesture to fans in the front row on SmackDown. You can check out the viral clip here. Former WWE personality blasts creative team for MFT's booking on SmackDownOn the latest episode of Sportskeeda's BroDown, former head writer Vince Russo called members of MFT &quot;clown Samoans&quot; after they returned with face paint. He felt that the entire creative team didn't know how to book the stable.The veteran writer even called out Paul Heyman and other senior officials for the booking of this week's show. He claimed that they had destroyed the entire wrestling business.&quot;Now the Samoans are clown Samoans. They put on clown makeup. This is what I'm talking about. Triple H is clueless. Paul Heyman is clueless. Michael Hayes is clueless. Bruce Prichard is clueless. Brian James is clueless. They're a bunch of idiots. This show sucks. They have killed the wrestling business.&quot; It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led WWE creative team has in store for the Solo Sikoa-led MFT. They are seemingly gunning for the Tag Team Championship and Sami Zayn's United States Championship.