Solo Sikoa caught making non-PG gesture to fans on WWE SmackDown

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 11, 2025 12:12 GMT
The MFTs returned on SmackDown! (Credits: WWE.Com)
MFT appeared on SmackDown (Image credits: wwe.com)

The go-home edition of WWE SmackDown ahead of Crown Jewel was, as expected, an entertaining episode. It saw the return of Tama Tonga, who combined forces with MFT. The faction's members, except for Solo Sikoa, were seen sporting face paint. Now, Sikoa's non-PG gesture to fans on the blue brand is making waves on the internet.

Ad

MFT ambushed Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura during their United States Championship match. Later, on the same night, the heel stable appeared after The Wyatt Sicks defeated The Street Profits. The two sides had an intense face-off, teasing a feud.

A fan-recorded video featuring the MFT leader is currently making the rounds on social media. In the video, Sikoa was seen making a "middle finger" gesture to fans in the front row on SmackDown. You can check out the viral clip here.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Former WWE personality blasts creative team for MFT's booking on SmackDown

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's BroDown, former head writer Vince Russo called members of MFT "clown Samoans" after they returned with face paint. He felt that the entire creative team didn't know how to book the stable.

The veteran writer even called out Paul Heyman and other senior officials for the booking of this week's show. He claimed that they had destroyed the entire wrestling business.

Ad
"Now the Samoans are clown Samoans. They put on clown makeup. This is what I'm talking about. Triple H is clueless. Paul Heyman is clueless. Michael Hayes is clueless. Bruce Prichard is clueless. Brian James is clueless. They're a bunch of idiots. This show sucks. They have killed the wrestling business."

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led WWE creative team has in store for the Solo Sikoa-led MFT. They are seemingly gunning for the Tag Team Championship and Sami Zayn's United States Championship.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications