Solo Sikoa defeats former world champion on WWE RAW

Solo Sikoa collided with former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

At the start of the show, The Enforcer, along with his brothers Jimmy and Jey Uso, attacked Kevin Owens after the latter's match against Baron Corbin. During a backstage segment, Adam Pearce announced that The Street Champion would compete in a singles match while The Usos could leave the arena.

His opponent, Dolph Ziggler, was also involved in a backstage segment. He was confronted by Mustafa Ali, who was unhappy that The Show Off refused to join him in the tag team turmoil match in the main event.

Dolph Ziggler and Solo Sikoa had a hard-hitting match. After the bell rang, the former tried to get the early advantage but was taken down.

Sikoa then hit him with a diving headbutt and locked him in a vice grip. Dolph went for a DDT, but he was tossed out of the ring.

Later in the match, Dolph Ziggler performed his Zig Zag finishing move for a two-count. However, Solo Sikoa hit him with Samoan Spike to win the match via pinfall.

What did you think about this match? Sound off in the comments below!

