Solo Sikoa finally reacts to Roman Reigns naming him the next Tribal Chief

Solo Sikoa has recently reacted to Roman Reigns calling him the next Tribal Chief.

This week on SmackDown, The Tribal Chief made a massive announcement. Reigns told Jimmy Uso to join him in congratulating Solo Sikoa on being the successor to the coveted title of "The Tribal Chief." Jimmy Uso was not pleased with the announcement but decided against opposing Reigns' decision.

Now, Solo Sikoa has reacted to Roman Reigns' announcement on his Instagram stories. He shared Reigns' post in which he called him "Next in line." He also shared the clip of Reigns' promo from SmackDown in which he branded him the next Tribal Chief.

Check out the screengrabs of Solo Sikoa's Instagram stories below:

Solo Sikoa reacts to Roman Reigns' decision

Roman Reigns' thoughts on Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle 2022, where he helped Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Solo has been one of the biggest and most dominant acts on WWE TV since then. It has been just over a year since Solo joined The Bloodline, and it is quite clear that Reigns trusts him with his life.

Last year, Solo had a chat with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post. The Enforcer shared Reigns' advice to him.

Check out his comment below:

"Stay out of trouble, you know what I mean? Keep your head down and just work hard. The eyes up, the ears open, the mouth shut. Before show time starts, I carry myself different. It's different when I'm in the back, and I'm talking to you and your brothers. But when the red light comes on, stand up straight, puff your chest out, and you walk different." [H/T The New York Post]

Reigns won't be on the top forever. The Tribal Chief has secured the future of The Bloodline by naming Solo Sikoa his heir. The Enforcer is as unforgiving and ruthless as they come and is fully capable of carrying Reigns' legacy forward when the time eventually comes.

