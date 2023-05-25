Solo Sikoa could get pinned just for the second time on WWE main roster at an upcoming show, says veteran (Exclusive)

Vince Russo thinks Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens could retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at Night of Champions after pinning Solo Sikoa.

Sikoa and Roman Reigns are set to challenge Owens and Zayn for the gold this Saturday night in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Bloodline leader decided to bring back the titles to the stable himself after The Usos dropped them at WrestleMania 39 and failed to reclaim them on the April 30th episode of SmackDown.

Solo Sikoa and The Tribal Chief would enter Night of Champions amid internal conflict within The Bloodline. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo predicted that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens would retain their titles.

The wrestling veteran also mentioned how Solo Sikoa might have to eat the pinfall since WWE can't afford to have Reigns get pinned.

"I think in that tag team situation, with Roman Reigns as a part of that, I think you gotta put the babies (Owens and Zayn) over and pin Sikoa. That's what I think. Not Reigns, but that is really a chink in his armor now," said Vince Russo. [10:25 - 10:45]

Bill Apter thinks The Usos might cost Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa the chance to win WWE Tag Team Titles

On the recent edition of UnSKripted, Bill Apter first predicted that KO and Sami Zayn would retain their Tag Team Titles at WWE Night of Champions. The veteran journalist added that Jey and Jimmy Uso, frustrated by Roman Reigns' verbal abuse, might interfere and cost Reigns and Solo Sikoa the match.

"Owens and Zayn. I think The Usos are going to interfere. They are supposedly going to be at home, but I think they are gonna interfere," said Bill Apter.

While there's been no hint of The Usos traveling to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions, it remains to be seen if WWE has a surprise in store for fans.

Do you think Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa would win the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at Night of Champions? Sound off in the comments section below.

