Solo Sikoa has improved a lot while 7-time Women's World Champion hasn't, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Solo Sikoa has received huge praise from former WWE writer Vince Russo. The veteran noted that the United States Champion has improved a lot, while certain talents, such as Becky Lynch and Bayley, have gotten stagnant.

Solo Sikoa won his first singles title on the WWE main roster at Night of Champions, where he defeated Jacob Fatu. Solo was assisted in the win by the newest addition to his faction, Tala Tonga. The heel group was present on SmackDown as well, where Solo seemingly revealed their name.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's "BroDown," Vince Russo noted that Solo Sikoa has improved a lot on the microphone.

"He’s great. Here’s the thing guys. You can when people have improved. Some people have improved, some people haven’t... There are talents that are absolutely, without a shadow of a doubt, improving and getting better, and I would say Solo is at the top of the list."

The former WWE writer also called out Bayley and 7-time Women's World Champion Becky Lynch for getting stagnant.

"Then you look at Bayley. Bayley has been cutting the same, exact promo from the day she stepped in the door and not improving whatsoever. I am just being honest. I don’t think Becky Lynch has improved that much on the microphone. But Solo, he’s become incredible in his speaking parts." [From 25:41 to 26:50]

Check out the entire episode below:

Solo Sikoa and his group once again got the better of Jacob Fatu on SmackDown, where they put The Samoan Werewolf through a table. The faction looks promising for now, with Sikoa holding the United States Championship.

